Law & Order season 24 episode 2 promo: Benson’s crossover

We’ve known for a little while now that Mariska Hargitay would be appearing on Law & Order season 24 episode 2 — but isn’t it nice to have confirmation? Well, we tend to think so!

Last night, NBC aired a first-look promo for the next installment of the series, and it feels pretty darn clear to us right now that Benson will be the main attraction. However, at the same time she’s not going to be on the same side necessarily as the other characters. You are going to see her testify as a part of the defense in this instance, as she believes there’s so much more to the story of a woman being accused of murder.

What happened here? Well, what we can gather at least from the preview is that she was allegedly being stalked by him, and who is to say just how much more dramatic things are going to be getting from here? It almost feels certain that there are going to be more twists coming and for now, that’s something that we are preparing for.

Regardless of whatever tension there may be between Olivia and the prosecution, remember here that everyone should very-much have the same goal in justice — how they go about finding it is where things may differ. This feels like one of those episodes where the truth will likely come out over time in court, and who doesn’t love a good courtroom drama.

For now, let’s just say that we are pretty darn grateful that we are getting a chance to see a crossover like this so early on in the season; with Law & Order: Organized Crime not having a premiere date at present, it’s been hard to know when we can rely on seeing that show back on the air.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

