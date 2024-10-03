Why did Camryn Manheim leave Law & Order, Kate Dixon role?

Why did Camryn Manheim leave Law & Order? We know that Kate Dixon will be gone in the season 24 premiere and for now, there are no plans for her to return. This may come as a shock for those who did not keep up with the news over the summer, as she is going to be replaced on the series by none other than Maura Tierney in a new role.

So why change things up, especially Manheim was so instrumental in helping the show get off to a great start upon its return? Well, it may be as simple as her wanting to move on and try other things. While working within the Wolf Entertainment universe can be very rewarding, it also requires an extreme amount of hours and effort. There is a reason why so many actors do come and go over time.

In a post on Instagram after reports of her exit hit the internet, here is what Manheim had to say:

I had the most incredible experience being a part of the Law & Order Universe, and more importantly the Wolfpack. I’m so thankful for the three wonderful seasons that I spent with this wildly talented cast of merry pranksters. Mehcad Brooks, Reid Scott, Connie Shi, Anthony Anderson, Jeffrey Donovan, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Tony Goldwyn and Sam Waterston. Not to mention the stellar guest stars that came in and out of the studio doors.

I loved showing up for work each and every day, loved keeping the boys in line at Precinct 27 and most importantly, loved spending time with the most hard working, professional and kindhearted crew. They are truly New York’s finest.

Something wonderful awaits me around the corner, and I can’t wait to see what it is. Until then… Go Knicks!

Do we wish that there was more time to say goodbye to Dixon on the show? Sure, but this is also the way things go sometimes…

