Law & Order season 24 episode 2 spoilers: An SVU crossover!

Next week on NBC, you are going to be seeing Law & Order season 24 episode 2, a story that is more important than most. After all, consider the big crossover that is poised to be coming up!

We’ve heard for a while that Mariska Hargitay would be appearing on the mothership pretty early on in the season, so that part of this is far from a shock. Yet, we do think that there’s going to be some great stuff for Benson to do here. After all, could she be in opposition for some of the main characters? In a way, that could turn out to be the case.

If you want to get a few more details right now on what’s to come, go ahead and check out the full Law & Order season 24 episode 2 synopsis below:

When the founder of an AI-infused dating app is murdered, Shaw and Riley delve into who would want the love-obsessed man dead; Capt. Benson surprises Price and Maroun when she becomes a witness for the defense.

Ultimately, the purpose of this case is pretty two-fold. A big part of it is going to be trying to persuade the entire SVU audience to watch the main show as well, not that this is any sort of surprise. Meanwhile, there is also going to be something important said here about the nature of AI in general. We tend to think that television writers are more aware than anyone of the real threats the technology presents when it comes to day-to-day life, and more able to examine it thoroughly than most. Law & Order has always been a great way to present real-life events and headlines to the masses, so this should be no exception to that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Law & Order right now, including the latest from Maura Tierney

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order season 24 episode 2 when it arrives next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







