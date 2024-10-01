Law & Order season 24: More on Lt. Jessica Brady

A little bit later this week, you are going to have a chance to see the Law & Order season 24 premiere on NBC and with that comes big changes. After all, Maura Tierney is the latest addition to the show, and she will be playing someone in Lt. Jessica Brady who brings her own unique perspective to things. She’s smart, effectively, and also willing to ruffle feathers to get the job done.

Oh, and of course it is nice having a TV veteran like Tierney on the show, especially with her joining so many others including Tony Goldwyn, Mehcad Brooks, Hugh Dancy, and Reid Scott. You could easily argue that in terms of notable names alone, this is the most star-studded cast the flagship show has had in a rather long time.

So what is Tierney herself able to say regarding this role? Well, speaking to TV Insider, she is more than happy to hand down a few teases:

I would say that she is kind of an extremely disciplined, very demanding boss who has a lot of confidence in what she does and doesn’t really expect anybody to question her decision-making because she is usually right.

Just from this description alone, we do tend to think that there is going to be a lot of conflict between Brady and some other characters. How can you be surprised by this? Law & Order may have a lot of people working on the same side of the law, but that does not always mean that they will be in agreement. It is something that could play out very much over the course of the whole season, especially when you have people with a long history of getting the job done their way.

Now, you just have to hope that all of this star power does lead to this show continuing to draw solid numbers.

Related – Get some more news entering the Law & Order premiere right now

What do you most want to see for Maura Tierney moving into the Law & Order season 24 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that,

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







