Law & Order season 24 spoilers: ‘Catch and Kill’ details

For those unaware, the premiere of Law & Order season 24 is coming to NBC on Thursday, October 3 — what is it about?

Well, for starters, we should probably go ahead and note that this is probably going to be one of those classic episodes that gets “ripped from the headlines” in a certain way. The title here is “Catch and Kill,” and that is a reference to a tabloid practice where stories are picked up and then never published — basically, “killed” for a fee. This has come about over the past several years due to events in the political realm. How it ends up being a part of the crime drama is to be seen, but we do think the premiere is going to be attending to quite a bit — you have the case, but then also the

To get a few more details on what’s ahead, check out the full Law & Order season 24 premiere synopsis below per TVLine:

“Catch and Kill” — When a Brooklyn prosecutor is found slain in her apartment, Maroun takes drastic action to convince an eyewitness to come forward. Riley struggles to adjust to the new lieutenant in charge.

Of course, it makes sense that there would be tension between people who are not used to working with each other. Even if Riley and the new lieutenant each want the same thing, why would we believe that they are going to be able to go about their business the same way? It feels rather obvious to us that there would be a lot of drama, but by the end of the episode, you have to hope that on some level, they will be able to get on the same page. There are a lot of episodes ahead, as this is going to be a longer story than season 23.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

