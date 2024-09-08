Law & Order season 24: More on Mariska Hargitay appearance

In the event that you had not heard already, Law & Order season 24 coming up is going to feature a guest spot for Mariska Hargitay — so what will that look like?

Well, for starters, it seems like the franchise crime drama is going to take advantage of an opportunity to feature Olivia Benson alongside Maura Tierney’s new character of Lieutenant Jessica Brady, which honestly makes a ton of sense. You’ve got two iconic TV stars here within the same universe, so why not have them go toe to toe?

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Tierney indicates that within this upcoming crossovers-of-sorts, you are going to see a little bit of conflict play out:

“It was fun to sort of get into it with her a little bit. We are not besties. I don’t think there’s animosity, but in this particular episode, they don’t agree!”

Really, what could work about this particular storyline is that it is one where neither party may necessarily be in the wrong. Instead, they each just have slightly differing ideas as to the right and wrong way to go about things. What does make this show interesting at times is that you have a lot of characters who are fundamentally the good guys, and you want to think that they are going to do whatever they can to work together. However, doing this sometimes is easier said than nothing.

Rest assured that both Law & Order and SVU are each going to be coming back this month. As for Organized Crime, we know already that we’re going to unfortunately be waiting a little while longer. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the wait is worth it!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

