Law & Order season 24 promo: First look at Maura Tierney

Late this morning, the folks at Today.com unveiled a first-look promo at both the flagship show’s return alongside Law & Order: SVU, and there is at least one specific thing worth noting here in the arrival of Maura Tierney. For those who are currently unaware, The Affair alum is playing a new Lieutenant who is not going to mince words on the job. She will not only say what she means, but also challenge some people around her left and right. If they don’t like what she has to say, too bad!

As we have noted in the past, one of the things that we’ve seen from Law & Order since its return is the show repeatedly working to bring on board familiar faces, people who you likely know from some other shows. Take the likes of Mehcad Brooks, Reid Scott, or Tony Goldwyn, who have all been added over the past few years. Tierney also fits that bill. These are a lot of really talented people who can take some of the material to new heights.

Because of the cast, there is a chance that there will be at least a few headlines around the new season; now, the show needs to figure out a way to do that when it comes to episodes themselves. That’s not always a particularly easy thing to do for a show that has been on the air for so long, but don’t you still have to find a way to figure that out? At the very least, we tend to think so!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

