Law & Order: SVU season 26: Kelli Giddish returning

While it took a long time for the news to be official, it is now clear that Law & Order: SVU is going to be bringing back Kelli Giddish!

In a new interview with TVLine, executive producer David Graziano had the following to say about the former series regular coming back — it is not as a regular, but she will be around through a lot of the season:

“She’s coming as a guest star, and she’s going to make a bunch of appearances throughout the season … We’re really happy about it.”

In the same piece, the EP notes that Amanda Rollins will be back with a new job, which is working with Intelligence. However, this is not an identical gig to, for example, the unit of the same name on Chicago PD. As Graziano notes, New York’s Intelligence is “very different from the Intelligence Unit anywhere else, because the Intelligence Unit in New York has cops stationed in almost every country in the world … And so, Rollins is going to be traveling a lot as part of that job.”

Because of this particular job description, it appears as though we’re going to have a lot of opportunities to see Carisi take on the role of solo parent while Rollins is away, which comes with new challenges. Perhaps most importantly for now, this is going to leave a door very-much open so that we are able to see the character back for practical reasons, which was a little bit harder to do when Amanda was working as a professor.

Hopefully, we are going to get some more news on Giddish’s SVU appearances soon. After all, the return to NBC is just a matter of weeks away at this point!

