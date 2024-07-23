Law & Order: SVU season 26 spoilers: Meet Juliana Aidén Martinez

With production now officially underway on Law & Order: SVU season 26, we are getting a slightly larger window into the story ahead.

According to a report from Deadline, Juliana Aidén Martinez is officially joining the cast of the long-running NBC series. The Griselda alum is poised to play a new detective but at the time of this writing, no further details are out there. Still, it hardly remains a surprise that the Unit would be adding someone new to the ranks, given how it felt like they were under-staffed for a significant part of last season, as well.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned website has also officially confirmed now that Kevin Kane has been upped to series regular for the role of Detective Terry Bruno. Not to sound like too much of a broken record here, but this is also not too great of a shock.

From our vantage point, there are two questions that we’re desperate to have an answer to between now and when the series returns this fall:

1. Will Kelli Giddish return? – Mariska Hargitay herself has lobbied for it, and it feels like this is all coming down to budget at the end of the day. Rollins’ story was left open-ended last season in a way that easily could set up a return to the force.

2. Is a Stabler appearance coming? – Given how different things are going to be regarding now Peacock-exclusive Law & Order: Organized Crime moving forward, the availability for Christopher Meloni could be there at specific times. This is something to watch for throughout the season; every single fan of the franchise knows what the demand is! Because of that, we do tend to think that the producers and/or executives are equally aware.

It is possible that an answer to at least one of these questions surfaces between now and the premiere, but time will tell.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

