Law & Order: SVU season 26 premiere date confirmed!

Today, NBC decided to lift the veil on a Law & Order: SVU season 26 premiere date. So, what did we learn? Well, for starters, we will be still waiting for a good while to see it.

How long are we talking here? Let’s go ahead and get more into the details, shall we? The plan is for Mariska Hargitay and the rest of the cast to return on Thursday, October 3 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. This may be slightly disappointing for those of you hoping to watch the show in late September, but on the flip side, it means less of a random midseason hiatus later on, right now? We have to take the victories wherever we can.

As for what lies ahead in the new season, of course a lot of significant parts of that are being kept under wraps and that is likely the way things are going to be for a while. There is a reasonable expectation that there will be a number of emotional cases, plus also chances for at least some light crossovers. Just about everyone involved in the show needs to understand the desire that is out there for more Benson / Stabler content, so let’s also cross our fingers that the writers come through with that at some point.

In the end, the timing for the SVU premiere date reveal feels right, mostly in that this will give executives at NBC ample to promote the new season hard, especially during the upcoming Paris Olympics. Given that there will probably be more eyeballs watching them there than ever before, why not work to embrace that on some level? Hopefully, there will be some more substantial footage to share by some point in August.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

