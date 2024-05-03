Law & Order: SVU season 26: More hope for Rollins return?

Earlier this year, we did hear the news that Law & Order: SVU star / executive producer Mariska Hargitay wanted to bring back Kelli Giddish. After all, it was never her chose for her to leave the show, and Dick Wolf always has the final say.

We wish we could sit here and say now that Amanda Rollins being a season 26 regular was a done deal. We can’t. However, it certainly seems like creatively, the door has been left open for it!

After all, last night’s episode confirmed that Rollins has quit her job teaching, realizing that it just wasn’t what she was meant to do. We saw her briefly try out some of her old skills during the episode, and obviously the character hasn’t lost a step. Should she ever have the opportunity to come back, she’d fit right in immediately.

So with the door clearly left open now for a Giddish – season 26 return, it comes down mostly to whether or not it will happen. That brings us to a lot of things on the business side of things that would need to be worked out, given that the interest from both Mariska and also the majority of fans is pretty darn clear. Law & Order: SVU needs Rollins — her relationship with Benson is essential for this current era of the show. Also, it feeds even more into the Carisi character given the history that exists here between the two. How can we not want to see more scenes with the two of them together?

When could we find out about a possible return?

Well, it is possible that some news comes out shortly after the finale. Of course, filming actually starts in the summer, and that’s where we are at a spot where something has to be announced. Otherwise, it would just be spoiled online.

