Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 12: Last before finale

Well, the first thing that we should say here at present is quite simple: We are so much closer to the end of this season than we’d like to admit. Because of the industry strikes last year (or rather, the lack of a fair deal from the AMPTP in a reasonable amount of time), there are only thirteen episodes this season. The finale is coming on May 16, and we tend to know that the stakes are always high for Benson and the team with some of those.

With that being said, we know that there is some big stuff leading up to it! This brings us to the next installment, which carries with it the title of “Marauder.” The season 25 episode 12 synopsis sets the stage for what you can expect moving forward:

05/09/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Agent Sykes struggles to cope on the anniversary of her sister’s disappearance. Benson suspects a cold case from Manhattan could help her get closure. TV-14

We anticipate that this is going to be an especially emotional SVU, but that is something you can also say about a lot of them. Cold cases in particular are often an enormous challenge, mostly because you are watching characters trying to piece together clues and information when it is also hard to find. That’s not easy, even if we have a lot of confidence in this particular team.

It remains to be seen just how connected this particular story is going to be to the finale, but it is definitely something we are wondering about at present.

