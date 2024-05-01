Law & Order: SVU season 26: Mariska Hargitay wants Kelli Giddish back

Is Kelli Giddish going to return to Law & Order: SVU full-time for season 26? Well, it’s what Mariska Hargitay wants!

In a new extensive profile over at Variety, the series star and executive producer confirms that she fought hard to keep her co-star on the show before her shocking and sad departure from the series; however, executive producer Dick Wolf has the final say:

“Kelli is my favorite actor to work with. Kelli is my heart … It’s a sore subject. I have a lot of say on the show [as the star and an executive producer since Season 15], but I didn’t have enough there.”

There are of course a lot of reasons why the move may have happened, whether it be financial or some misguided creative choice. No matter what, Mariska still is committed to bringing Giddish back for season 26:

“I don’t like not being listened to, especially when I’m right … That relationship was one of the most powerful relationships in television because you saw these two bada– women, so flawed and so there for each other.”

It remains to be seen what will happen here, but kudos to Hargitay for coming out and making it clear that she would love to see Giddish back in a larger capacity. It’s been nice to have her occasionally this season, but we tend to think a lot of people want a whole lot more of her. Not only is the bond between Benson and Rollins important, but think about her relationship with Carisi! It’s almost stranger to not have her as a part of the show, given that her character is so closely tied to a lot of other people on the squad.

