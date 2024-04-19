Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 11 return date: ‘Prima Nocta’

As we prepare to see Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 11 arrive on NBC, there is absolutely a lot to be excited about here!

Where do we start? Well, how about the reveal that Amanda Rollins is coming back into the fold? Over the course of “Prima Nocta,” Kelli Giddish will be gracing the screen once more — not only that, but she is going to be pitching in somehow on the latest case.

Now, unfortunately, let’s go ahead and get to the bad news: You will be waiting for some time in order to see it. Mariska Hargitay and the rest of the cast will be back for this episode on Thursday, May 2. This will kick off the final three episodes of the season, and we hope that the show will be building towards an epic and emotional finale. We know that there are some major events that could be coming, and don’t be shocked if there is a cliffhanger on the other side.

Below, you can check out the full Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 11 synopsis with some additional updates all about what’s ahead:

05/02/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A runaway bride calls the SVU for help on the day of her wedding. Rollins pitches in on her day off. TV-14

What is known about the finale as of yet?

Well, there aren’t a lot of details; personally, it is our hope that we’re going to be seeing Christopher Meloni turn up on this show as Stabler. We know that the tight schedules have made crossovers rather hard as of late, but we’re sure the producers are well-aware of the love for Olivia and Elliot that is out there.

Also, SVU is renewed already for a season 26. You probably knew this already, but it is worth repeating due both to how rare and legendary the order for more episodes actually is.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

