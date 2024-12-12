The Pitt premiere date, trailer, schedule over at Max

Come Thursday, January 9, are you ready to dive further into the world of The Pitt over at Max? This medical drama gives you a lot to be excited about. After all, it is a story being told in real time featuring ER alum Noah Wyle — and also comes from familiar producers in John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill.

If you have not heard that much about the show yet, check out the official logline first and foremost:

THE PITT is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby’s (Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s emergency room.

We never imagined that we would be getting the medical version of 24 and yet, at the same time doesn’t it make a good bit of sense? This is one of those shows that could really keep you on the edge of your seat, and also have you really invested in a lot of these characters.

If you want to see a trailer…

Well, let’s just start by noting that you can see that here! It actually includes another familiar face at the very beginning (watch here) in Shawn Hatosy, who worked with John Wells not too long ago on Animal Kingdom. We would not be surprised at all if there are a number of familiar faces spread throughout, and this does give us so much more to look forward to in general. We just want this show to be intense, well-acted, and also different from a lot of the other medical shows out there where you watch them and they feel almost immediately like they are some sort of soap.

