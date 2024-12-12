What We Do in the Shadows series finale promo: Enter Batman?

We know that the What We Do in the Shadows series finale is coming to FX on Monday and with that, of course, comes a big question. How in the world is this story going to end?

Well, the crazy thing is that, based on what we have seen at this point already, the final episode actually doesn’t look that different from anything that we have seen so far.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess TV for some other great updates!

If you head over to the link here, you can see the official What We Do in the Shadows series finale preview, one that features both a lot of humor and a lot of chaos at the same time. It seems as though Nandor actually is going to go through with his plan to be a ridiculous version of Batman … which then makes Guillermo his Robin? Well, let’s see how all of that plays out. He really does claim that he wants to try and make an impact with a real partner-of-sorts at his side.

We do think that personally, what we are going to see through this is simply some sort of story where Nandor starts to realize more of what Guillermo means to him, something that we also think a lot of longtime fans have been hoping to see for a really long time.

As for what else is going to be coming up…

Well, is there a chance that the documentary is over? What is happening with it? This does honestly feel like something that we need for there to be a little bit of closure on, mostly because it’s happened for so long and, at least on The Office, we did eventually learn where it was going.

Related – Learn more now about what is ahead during the What We Do in the Shadows series finale

What do you most want to see moving into the What We Do in the Shadows series finale?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back here for some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







