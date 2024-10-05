Saturday Night Live season 50: Nate Bargatze, Coldplay preview

Late tonight on NBC, a new episode of Saturday Night Live will be here with Nate Bargatze alongside Coldplay. What can you expect?

First and foremost, can we just express some joy that Nate is back so soon as the host? He was brought on last fall at a time in which not a lot of people were super-familiar with him outside of the comedy world. However, he did an incredible job, and really cemented further how important it is for this show to bring on comedians for this role as much as they can. Sure, sometimes there’s joy in seeing an actor or athlete step outside themselves, but we watch this show to laugh much of the time.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a full preview for this upcoming episode that features Bargatze alongside cast member Kenan Thompson and the musical guest. You get a few laughs out of this, especially when it comes to Nate acting confused for a moment as to how long Kenan has actually been on the show.

As for what else to expect in the episode, let’s just say that we are around 100% confident that the cold open will be a spoof of the Vice-Presidential Debate between Tim Walz and JD Vance from a few days ago. How could it not be, given the tradition of what we have seen from the show over past election years? Beyond that you can argue that most else is still somewhat up in the air, but we expect that monologue to basically be a stand-up set, which means it will last a little longer than your typical one — something that we certainly do not mind from a comedy vantage point.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Saturday Night Live, including a surprisingly-great sketch that was cut for time

What do you most want to see on tonight’s new Saturday Night Live season 50 episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







