The Night Agent season 2 premiere date: October 2024 update

The Night Agent season 2 is absolutely coming to Netflix — but when is more info actually going to be revealed on it?

Well, let’s just start here by saying the following: If you are frustrated with the lack of news that is out there about the show and its future, we get it. It has been a good while now since the season wrapped filming, and we know that once upon a time, it actually looked like the action thriller was going to be coming back this year.

For those unaware, that plan has since seemingly changed and it now looks like The Night Agent will be back now at some point in 2025 — hopefully in the early part of the year. We don’t get any indication that there will be too much more of a wait beyond that, especially when you consider the following: The first season premiered in March 2023. By virtue of that, we don’t think the show would be pushed further into the spring this go-around. Netflix shows do take a while to come out, but more than two years here? You can argue that the delay would be due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes of last year, but that is still a really long wait.

Ultimately, we’d say that there is a small chance that a premiere date gets announced this month; yet, at the same time we would not bank on it. It still feels a little too early for the powers-that-be to get this news out there, especially since they could easily just put something out in November / December and still give themselves plenty of time to promote.

In the end, just know this with confidence: The show is going to go all-out in the hopes of bringing much more of what you love, whether it be action, suspense, or memorable characters.

