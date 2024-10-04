SEAL Team season 7 episode 10 (series finale) promo: A final fight

Can you believe that in just over 24 hours, you are going to be seeing the SEAL Team series finale arrive on Paramount+? Make no mistake that this finale will be among the emotional TV experiences you have. We’ve followed Bravo Team now for over a half-decade, and they are all prepared now to take part in one final mission. It is going to cause them to reflect on how far they’ve come, but also realize further that not everyone may make it back alive.

If you want to set the stage here further, let’s just say that we are more than happy to help! If you head over to the link here, you can see via the aforementioned streaming service a full promo for the upcoming finale.

Can you argue at this point that the David Boreanaz drama has not been properly appreciated during its run? Absolutely you can, and we certainly don’t think that we would blame anyone who makes that sort of assessment. This is a show that has done so much great stuff and yet, it still does not feel like enough people are tipping the cap and giving it the respect that it properly deserves. Not only has it managed to produce some heart-pounding drama, but it also has worked to depict what these men and women go through both while operating and also back home.

While we are sad to say goodbye to it at this point, we are also heartened by the fact that in the years to come, more and more people could find it and experience it from start to finish. Hopefully, it does have a love life of discovery ahead for it in an era where streaming makes viewership a bit more unpredictable.

