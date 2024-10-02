SEAL Team season 7 episode 10: Show EP previews series finale

This weekend is going to bring you the long-awaited SEAL Team series finale, and of course it is going to be emotional. How can it not be? There are multiple characters still out in the battlefield and of course, survival is a big question. Of course, the same goes for what will be happening if and when the characters make it back home.

Now, how are these characters going to make it back home? That is something that, at least for now, that we are left to wonder about.

Speaking to TV Insider, showrunner Spencer Hudnut had the following to say when it comes to setting up the big finale ahead:

“So much of this season is about, does war have the last word? That’s in Ray’s [Neil Brown Jr.] head, it’s in Jason’s head, clearly. I think they’re all struggling with what comes next … We’ve created a team where everyone’s most at home on the battlefield. And so will they have the opportunity to try to feel at home away from the battlefield and can they achieve that is a big question for all of them.”

We know that David Boreanaz and some other actors have said, time and time again, that there is no guarantee that the characters are going to make it back home in one piece. That is something that we have to be prepared for, at least at this particular moment. Yet, we still feel like there is a really good shot that these characters are going to make it out of this situation alive. We want to think that this is a series that will give us hope for the future; after all, they have shown us that people are capable of dying already.

