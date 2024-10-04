NCIS: Origins series premiere will answer huge Gibbs question

We have noted already that NCIS: Origins is going to answer a huge question regarding its existence: Why is Gibbs opening up about his past? Mark Harmon is turning up on-screen within the two-hour premiere at some point (he is the narrator full-time), and within that, there is a chance to explain some of what we are seeing.

After all, the most challenging part of the prequel is justifying how it happens! Luckily, we do have a feeling that we are going to be getting answers and/or info on this pretty soon.

Speaking per TVLine on this subject, executive producer Gina Monreal made it pretty clear how a lot of this is functionally going to work:

“As the creators of the show, we viewed Gibbs telling his own story as an enormous opportunity to actually get into the head of one of the most iconic, enigmatic characters ever … As far as how we’re getting this peek behind the curtain — meaning, in what way exactly is our beloved Gibbs telling us his story? — that will be answered on October 14th.”

We’ve said this before, but it is our hope that Gibbs telling this story is going to tie into a much-larger narrative — and who knows? Maybe this leads to him having an arc on the main show again someday! We know that Harmon remains an EP on NCIS proper and within that, the door is absolutely open for him to stage some sort of grand comeback again in the near future. We’re not sure that he would ever come back around full-time, but we are firmly within a position of “we’ll take him whenever we can.” If nothing else, the prequel brings him back to the forefront.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

