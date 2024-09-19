NCIS: Origins premiere spoilers: Mark Harmon to appear on-screen

If you needed another reason to be excited to see NCIS: Origins, here it is: You will see Mark Harmon in the two-hour premiere!

In a new panel discussion about the premiere (per TVLine), co-showrunner David J. North confirmed the big news about present-day Gibbs’ return by saying the following:

“That [on-screen appearance] was a discussion between Mark, myself and [co-showrunner] Gina Monreal … I hope the audience will be excited to see him after so many years.”

Now, the first thing to note here is that this is likely not going to be a frequent thing; however, it seems like everyone is open to it happening again down the road. Odds are, this appearance by Harmon is going to help to further explain by some measure why we are hearing about his past more than three decades ago in the first place. What makes it important that we hear from him now?

This appearance by Harmon will be the first time he’s played Gibbs since early on in season 19, where the character made the decision to stay behind in Alaska. Mark remains an executive producer both on the flagship NCIS as well as the new prequel, so the door is always open for him to return there, as well. He will remain a narrator on Origins, so even if you do not get to see his face all the time, you will hear his voice.

For those unaware, both the original show and the prequel are going to premiere on Monday, October 14, with NCIS starting things off at a special time in 8:00 p.m. Eastern. It does feel like a lot of thought has been put into the new show, so let’s just hope that it does happen to live up to expectations for the character and his legacy.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

