FROM season 3 episode 3: Another tease of the paintings

In just over 24 hours, you are going to have a chance to see FROM season 3 episode 3 arrive on MGM+ — what stories will take center stage?

We recognize fully at this point that there’s a lot going on at the town; however, at the same time we have to focus on Tabitha to some level. How in the world can we not? She is seemingly out in the real world right now with Henry, and what makes this all the more interesting comes courtesy of some of the paintings that he has kept from Miranda. They seemingly show off a number of locations from the town, but what do they really mean? That is something that we’re still actively waiting to figure out.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new FROM videos every week!

If you head over to the official Twitter for the series now, you can see a handful of spotlights on some of these paintings now! These include the diner, the lighthouse, and a number of other places you have grown to be rather familiar with over time. The question that you do have to wonder about right now is rather simple: Whether or not there is some further meaning that can be attached to these from Miranda’s point of view. Was she meant to understand these things as a warning? Or, was this a part of a plan that has already gone awry?

If we are Tabitha at this point, we tend to think that one of the primary goals has to be figuring out whether or not there is something more that Henry knows, including something that he may have unintentionally repressed. He was around Miranda long enough that something else could be buried there, right?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on FROM right now, including what else is ahead story-wise and a new interview about Tabitha!

What are you most eager to see entering FROM season 3 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







