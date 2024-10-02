FROM interview: Catalina Sandino Moreno on Tabitha’s journey

There are few storylines on FROM season 3 that are as layered or complicated as that of Tabitha. She woke up at the conclusion of the season 2 finale in a hospital, seemingly away from the town at the center of the MGM+ horror drama. She has since met Victor’s father Henry and with his help, is seemingly getting closer to understanding the truth and, potentially, her role in it.

With all of that being said, is Tabitha’s journey still full of further terrors? What else lies ahead? We spoke recently with Catalina Sandino Moreno about her season 3 arc, how much Tabitha can trust Henry, and her early hopes for season 4.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new FROM videos every week!

Matt & Jess TV – How weird has this season been for you? I mean, you’ve been away from your own FROMily in a way.

Catalina Sandino Moreno – It’s great. It’s needed. We need to see Tabitha in the wild and I love seeing her trying to put this puzzle together. When she finds Henry, she’s like ‘this guy is going to help me set it up.’ It’s exciting, and Robert Joy (who plays Henry) is a joy to work with. Truly, he’s a professional and is a great addition to our FROMily.

How much does she trust Henry at this point? Is this a situation where, since there’s nobody else around, she has to trust him?

Basically, and the fact that she gets guided by the lunch box that Victor gave her — she’s like, ‘you’re his father. We need to work together because Victor is still stuck in the town. I need your help, because I have nowhere else to go.’ She doesn’t have a place to stay, money, an ID … she is by herself in this crazy world.

We got a little sprinkling of answers on this past episode — we saw some of the paintings, and we’re connecting some dots! Are more answers coming from your storyline the next few weeks?

Oh my God, many more. There are going to be tons of answers that you were not expecting. There are going to be so many things — you’re not going to believe it.

Each one of these first two episodes has contained a pretty enormous shocker. How shocked are people going to be by the end of episode 3?

It’s going to be interesting! I think every episode has a bit of a cliffhanger … like you said, I think with every episode, we’re sprinkling a few answers here and there.

I know this is a particularly dark show in a lot of ways, but with this story, it feels like Tabitha may be a beacon of hope. Are there a few hopeful moments ahead for her this season?

I don’t know if ‘hope’ is the word I would use in her journey. I would say it’s more like a clear path. I can’t tell you what exactly there will be, but in season 3, there’s going to be a lot of resolution, for sure.

Are you already crossing your fingers and hoping for a season 4? It does feel like more and more people are discovering the show over the past year.

I think the best kind of publicity is word of mouth. If people love the show and tell other people to watch it, that’s the best we can do. It’s not dependent on us, because I think we’ve done an interesting show.

Hopefully we do get a season 4, because there are a lot more stories we can tell.

Related – Get an even better sense of what is to come on FROM season 3 episode 3

What are you most excited to check out heading into FROM season 3 episode 3, especially for Tabitha?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







