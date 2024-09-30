FROM season 3 episode 3 promo: The ‘Mouse Trap’ struggle

This coming weekend, we are going to have a chance to see FROM season 3 episode 3 arrive on MGM+ — want to learn more about it?

Well, the biggest takeaway that we can give almost immediately for “Mouse Trap” is that this is one of those episodes that fits almost entirely within the “from bad to worse” camp. Right when you think that we’ve seen how terrible things can get, somehow it gets worse.

Now, the preview for what lies ahead next (which aired on MGM+ yesterday) does not signal too much when it comes to the aftermath of Jim receiving that phone call from Thomas. However, it does feature a number of other interesting / complicated stories. Take, for starters, everyone struggling with a difficult snowfall. Meanwhile, Tabitha may be trying to take action after being presented with some sort of clue back in Maine.

How linked are these two worlds?

This is certainly something that we are wondering about now. Can Fromville actually sense that Tabitha may be onto something on the other side, and is that a reason to punish the townspeople further? Very little we see in this community seems to be random. Take Boyd living while Tian-Chen died; or, how of all people, Thomas managed to be on the other line for Jim.

The producers have produced answers for a good while leading into the premiere, so we do have to assume that they are coming. As for whether or not these are answers that a lot of people will like, that’s another story. There could also be a number of new questions that come with it at the same time.

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 3 episode 3 over at MGM+ based on what we’ve seen?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

