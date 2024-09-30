FROM season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Tabitha’s discovery

As we prepare to check out FROM season 3 episode 3 over on MGM+, is another huge discovery right around the corner? Well, let’s just say that there is a case to be made for it.

After all, consider for a moment some of what Tabitha learned over the course of tonight’s episode. As it turns out, there is someone in Victor’s mother Miranda who was aware of at least some of what was going on in the town, and also the significance of the lighthouse and the children. There are also some potential chosen ones who are out there. Tabitha is not necessarily the first, but she certainly can be considered a key to the future at this point. All of this is huge, but what more is there out there?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new FROM videos every week!

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full FROM season 3 episode 3 synopsis:

Kenny leads a group into the forest in search of food; Donna and Ellis try to talk Boyd out of a dangerous plan; Tabitha makes a mind-bending discovery; Fatima questions the welfare of her unborn baby.

Tabitha’s story is one of the most important to us right now based simply on where things stand, but remember that there is SO much more going on here as well! There is potential for a lot of shocking twists back in the town, including Kenny perhaps thinking that the sudden boon to the town’s food supply could be a signal that something more is still out there.

As for Fatima questioning her baby’s health, it makes sense given that she developed quite the taste for rotting food during a key moment of today’s episode…

Related – See more thoughts now on this week’s new episode of FROM

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 3 episode 3 moving into its arrival next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







