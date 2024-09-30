FROM season 3 episode 2: The Jim, phone call mystery resolved?

Ever since the FROM season 3 trailer was first revealed, we had questions about Jim and that mysterious phone call. Who was speaking to him on the other line?

Well, thanks to the events of this week’s new episode on MGM+, it does feel like we have answers — and yet, they may be very much unsettling in their own way…

If your jaw was on the ground hearing the name Thomas, isn’t it easy to understand why? This is the presumed-dead child of Jim and Tabitha, and it has been indicated already that their passing was really the impetus behind much of everything falling apart within Jim and Tabitha’s relationship.

So is this child still somehow alive, or is this a ghost or a manifestation within FROMville? This is a fair question to ask, but it is equally important to remember here that this is a show that tends to almost constantly conjure up some of the worst pain possible for its residents. Remember for a moment here that Jim does not know where Tabitha is, and that is weighing on him already. This is the worst possible time for something like this to happen, and of course that is when it is.

It’s really hard to get into the idea of “alive versus dead” here, mostly due to the fact that in the world of this town, it is hard to really separate the two. After all, consider the monsters themselves for a moment here. They walk and talk and yet, we don’t think that anyone would classify them within the same category as humans. The truth is that it’s a little bit more complicated than that.

What did you think about the events of FROM season 3 episode 2 overall on MGM+?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

