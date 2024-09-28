FROM season 3 episode 2 video: Harold Perrineau, cast set stage

In just a matter of hours, you are going to have a chance to see FROM season 3 episode 2 over at MGM+. With that, let’s prepare!

Entering this particular episode, we already know that grief could be a central part of this story. Tian-Chen may be dead, Boyd may still be alive, and we tend to think that there is going to be a lot of fallout that comes from all of that. There is also a chance that more characters could die before things are completely tied up this season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new FROM videos every week!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a video in which creator John Griffin notes that the season is really “the end of the beginning,” which certainly does make us believe that there are a few more seasons planned in general. Beyond just that, you also hear from Harold Perrineau and a number of other cast members as they dive further into the events of the premiere — also, the plans that exist here seemingly to try and break Boyd. The monsters are going to be doing whatever they can to destroy his psyche once and for all, but that’s not going to be easy.

Also, within this video, we have a slightly better sense of how Tabitha is going to be moving forward in her present circumstances. There are a lot of different things that she could try and do on the outside world, but are any of them going to actually work? We imagine that if she is truly on the outside, the biggest obstacle she is going to face is trying to make anyone actually believe her.

Related – See a promo now for this weekend’s new FROM episode

What are you most eager to see heading into FROM season 3 episode 2 over on MGM+ this weekend?

Who do you think could end up dying next? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







