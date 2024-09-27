FROM season 3 episode 2 promo: How is Boyd still alive?

We are a little more than 24 hours away from seeing FROM season 3 episode 2 arrive on MGM+ — so what more can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start by noting that at least one aspect of the story ahead has been confirmed: Boyd is 100% surviving the events of that infamous night in the barn. We don’t know how many people seriously thought that Harold Perrineau’s character was going to be killed off, but it is nice to see him still out there. Of course, there is still another valuable question worth wondering about in how he is still alive in the first place.

If you head over to the link here, you can see Boyd questioned about that very subject. Meanwhile, Kenny makes it clear that he wants revenge — it does feel pretty darn likely that his mother is dead and within that, the repercussions on the community will be huge. Not only was Tian-Chen a beloved member of the town, but she also ran the diner and managed to make great use of the food supply. We’re not sure how well other people are going to be equipped to handle some of that moving forward.

Beyond all of this, remember that there are some huge stories ahead when it comes to Tabitha as well — take, for starters, whether she can convince anyone in the outside world about what she’s gone through — and beyond that, if this will help bring her closer to getting some answers. We’ve heard entering this season that we’re going to be learning at least a few new things. We are not anticipating every answer under the sun to suddenly arrive, but we’ll take more or less whatever we can get.

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 3 episode 2 on MGM+?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

