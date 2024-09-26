FROM season 3 episode 2 spoilers: More answers on the way?

As we get prepared for FROM season 3 episode 2 on MGM+ this coming week, there are a number of things to prepare for! Remember for a moment here that we have people seemingly in two separate worlds, including Tabitha (seemingly) back in the outside world.

So while there are a lot of question marks that are out there at the moment, you can be assured of the fact that answers are ahead. It’s a matter of when … and then also what those answers will be.

Speaking in a new interview with BuzzFeed, here is some of what Harold Perrineau had to say about what to expect from here on out:

Here’s the thing I think is really great. John Griffin (series creator) and Jeff Pinkner (executive producer) didn’t want to make a show that’s just about getting answers. They wanted to make a show about people, so you’ll get the answers, but then the next question is, now, what are these people going to do? That’s the thing that winds up being compelling. You’re going to be like, “Ah, that’s how that…Oh, what happens now? Ohhh!”

There are a couple of things that seem like they came out of nowhere like, “Wait, but how did that happen?” And then once you find out how it happened, you’re going to be like, “Wait, but if she was…hold up!”

This is honestly the sort of thing that we love to hear, mostly because if the entire show is about the answers alone, then you are almost sure to be disappointed. You want to know how the residents of the town got there but at the same time, you want them to find their way home! You want to also see them evolve in their stories every step of the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

