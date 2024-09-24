FROM season 3: Does Harold Perrineau know all the secrets?

If there is one thing that we know about the world of FROM, it is that the show is designed to keep us in the dark. Sure, we know that Boyd and the residents of the town are being tormented, but by what? What are the answers here, and when are we going to get them? There is still so much that feels surrounded in mystery.

Now, if you are an actor on this show, it may be tempting to want to find out a lot more about the monsters, what the town represents, and if there is a way to consistently escape. (Did Tabitha figure anything out?) For star Harold Perrineau, he has personally noted that this is not something that interests him.

So why is he okay with being in the dark on all this? Well, speaking to Bloody Disgusting, a lot of it has to do with the way he approaches the performance:

They’ve offered to tell me, and I’ve declined … I’ve declined fully. I only want to know what I need to know. Like in the first season, I needed to know that the reason that Boyd and Ellis (Corteon Moore) weren’t speaking was because Boyd shot Abby (Lisa Ryder). I needed to know that because he carries it like a giant weight through the whole season. What happens in the barn? I didn’t need to know that until I needed to know it. For me, I want to be able to look at it and find the most immediate response that I have because this way, when people see it and talk to me about it, I’m hoping that we can share that moment together. That they’ll be like, ‘Oh my God,’ when they saw that, and I’m going, right? Right!? That’s exactly what I thought! I don’t want to spoil it.

I want it to feel as immediate as all of the danger feels in the show.

You can certainly feel that in how Harold plays the role, especially that pleading that you saw from Boyd at the end of episode 1. Things are now worse for both him and the town than ever; how do they get out of it?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

