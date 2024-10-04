Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 7: Is Loretta back?

If you were not intrigued at all to see Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 7, let’s just go ahead and say this: You will see Meryl Streep back on-screen as Loretta!

We’ve known, of course, since before the season that the screen legend would be a part of the story again. However, she’s been largely off-screen since the premiere. She is working on a project on the West Coast and because of that, her and Oliver Putnam have been forced to date long-distance.

Thanks to Hulu’s press page for episode 7 (titled “Valley of the Dolls”), we can confirm that Loretta will be sharing time with Oliver in the same place. Based on the dolls in the background, it also seems like they are both going to be at Charles’ sister’s house, which is the safehouse for the trio following the end of episode 6. We know that someone is targeting them and presumably, they’ve been targeted for a really long time based on that text at the end of this past episode. How? Why? Well, this is the mystery that you are still left to wonder for at least a little while longer.

Now, we know that there are a lot of theories out there suggesting that Loretta could be somehow involved in Sazz’s death, but what would the motive be? We know that it’s fun to theorize about all of this sort of stuff but at the same time, we tend to think it’s unlikely here. We’ve already went through a season thinking that Loretta was a killer — why repeat that?

