Power Book II: Ghost series finale: Who called Tariq?

We had so many questions entering the Power Book II: Ghost series finale, but the big one was clear: How would it end?

We’ll be honest here in saying that for a lot of the final season, it didn’t really feel like one. That changed when Monet was taken out last week, since it did open the door for a lot of other characters to go no-holds-barred in a pretty big way. We did see some of that courtesy of Diana and Cane in particular in finale. There were characters taken out — for those of you who rooted for your Noma downfall, you got your wish. Anya was also removed from the equation.

As for the actual ending … that’s it? Tariq is not dead; instead, he’s more or less coming out on top. He’s got a lot of what he wants from power, money, to resources. It’s not hard to come out of this thinking that the man is a big winner. Clearly, the writers did not want to end this show the same way they did the original.

Here’s the real mystery, though: Who called Tariq at the end of all this? Was it Tommy? We know that a lot of the internet consensus is that Michael Rainey Jr. may be heading over to Power Book IV: Force in some way, but we can’t be super-confident in that just yet. For now, let’s just say this: Joseph Sikora has already hinted that show is not the end of Tommy’s story. There may be something coming that links these two characters up in a different way; time will tell…

We’re not going to pretend like this was the greatest finale in the franchise’s history … but it still accomplished a lot of what it wanted. More than anything, though, it reminds you that Power Never Ends.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on a Power Book II: Ghost season 5 — why isn’t it happening?

What did you think about the Power Book II: Ghost series finale tonight on Starz?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other great updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







