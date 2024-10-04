Big Brother 26: Was Kimo Apaka or Rubina Bernabe evicted?

We knew entering tonight’s Big Brother 26 two-hour event knowing that either Kimo Apaka or Rubina Bernabe would be evicted. However, there was a little more drama than we expected!

After all, until last night it felt like a sure thing that Kimo was going to be going to jury, but then Cam stepped in and started to voice his opinion. We’ve always been in the camp that he’s had way more going on strategically this season than people think, but the problem is that he’s been so stealthy about it that we’re not sure he will be able to convince the jury of that. He is really the one who got into Chelsie’s head last night that Kimo should stay instead, and we entered the episode tonight with the expectation that we were going to be seeing Rubina leave.

Now that we’ve said that, we have not felt like this has necessarily been locked in permanent marker at all. Things could change changed in the hours leading up to the show. We know that Makensy was not altogether fond of the plan.

