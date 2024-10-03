Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Who is getting evicted? (day 80)

For most of the week in Big Brother 26, things were pretty dead on the live feeds. However, that all started to shift as of last night!

So, what happened? Well, Cam may actually be making his biggest move of the season and honestly, it’s about time. It feels (at least for now) like Rubina will be evicted over Kimo and if that happens, it is all his doing. He is the one who first told Kimo he wants him to stay, and then he pushed it to Chelsie, who got on board pretty fast. This is really the first time we think Cam fully used Chelsie’s crush on him to his advantage, mostly because he hasn’t exploited it too much and it was easier to get her on board. (Remember, this is Chelsie’s game kryptonite, since we honestly think keeping Kimo is bad for her game.)

In the aftermath of all this, Makensy tried to push back on keeping Kimo for a good chunk of last night, but it does not seem to matter. Now, you have a Makensy who will be highly motivated to win the final four Veto and more self-aware than ever that if she doesn’t, she will 100% be evicted. Meanwhile, Kimo will evict either Chelsie or Makensy, which means that Cam almost certainly has a ticket now to the final three.

Is it possible that Chelsie is playing Cam? Maybe, but we think she’d side with him 100 times out of 100 over Makensy, regardless of if it is good for her game or not. We do think that keeping Kimo is easily the best choice for us as viewers, since he has a better shot of winning the remaining competitions that Rubina. We like Rubina but in the end, our biggest rooting interest is drama and entertainment. Everyone left seems to be a good enough person on a human level, so we can just talk about things as entertainment.

