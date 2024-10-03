Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Is Rubina now in big trouble?

In just 24 hours the next Big Brother 26 eviction is going to take place — so what exactly is going to happen? Well, the plan may have changed.

For the past few weeks, we have lauded Chelsie as easily the best player this season; as a matter of fact, you could argue that she’s one of the most dominant players we’ve seen since the second All-Star season. However, she does have a huge weakness that could be exploited, and it is her feelings for Cam otherwise clouding her judgment. He’s been careful to not overly try to influence her, but that may be starting to change this evening.

Basically, Cam went to Chelsie recently and indicated that he would rather keep Kimo over Rubina. This is something that he had indicated to Kimo in the past, and even went so far as to say that he wanted him in his final three. Basically, he wants to get to the end with Chelsie or Makensy out of the mix, that way he has a much better chance of making it to final two. He thinks Kimo is a better asset to him than Rubina and honestly, he’s right.

If this all goes down and Kimo stays, it may end up being a pretty underrated move on Cam’s part depending on how the next part of the game shakes out. It could require one of them to step up to the plate at the final four Veto, which is what matters more so than anything else. Chelsie seems fine to vote out Rubina for now, or at least that’s what she is saying. We will have to wait and see what happens next. (If she does go against what Cam wants, this will lead to even more chaos as we move forward.)

