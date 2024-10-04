Dancing with the Stars 33 episode 4 spoilers: Hair Metal Night

For those who are not aware as of right now, Dancing with the Stars is actually episode 3 and episode 4 on Monday and Tuesday night! The first night, a tribute to Soul Train, has already been filmed. Meanwhile, the Tuesday episode will restore the show to its live format, and is also going to be Hair Metal Night. Gene Simmons is going to be a guest judge, and you are going to see rock icon Gene Simmons come on board as a guest judge.

Odds are, Gene is there to talk about the dances simply from an energy and style point of view — we don’t know how much he will be able to talk about hip action.

Below, you can see all of the dances performed by the remaining contestants:

Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Paso Doble to “Livin’ On A Prayer” by Bon Jovi.

“The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Tango to “Rock You Like A Hurricane” by Scorpions.

NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Paso Doble to “Walk This Way” by Aerosmith.

TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Jive to “We’re Not Gonna Take It” by Twisted Sister.

Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Jive to “Cum On Feel the Noize” by Quiet Riot.

Model and cover girl Brooks Nader and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Cha Cha to “Nothin’ But A Good Time” by Poison.

Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Foxtrot to “Here I Go Again” by Whitesnake.

Reality royalty Phaedra Parks and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Paso Doble to “You Give Love A Bad Name” by Bon Jovi.

Movie star Eric Roberts and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Paso Doble to “Cherry Pie” by Warrant.

“The Bachelorette” Jenn Tran and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Paso Doble to “The Final Countdown” by Europe.

Sitcom and movie actor Reginald VelJohnson and pro Emma Slater will perform a Cha Cha to “I Wanna Rock” by Twisted Sister.

There are so many good ones in here! Yet, on paper Phaedra, Jenn, Chandler, and Stephen all should have some fantastic routines. If you love music of a certain era, this one is going to be next-level.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

