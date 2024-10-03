Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 finale: Gandalf is here!

We had a feeling entering the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 finale that there would be some reveals. In the case of Gandalf, let’s just say we are glad to have confirmation on something that has long been suspected, if not outwardly known: This is, in fact, The Stranger.

You can argue in some ways that this is not a reveal that the showrunners ever explicitly hid, given that there were clues dating all the way back to last season. Above all else, you can argue that this entire story has been about how he actually became Gandalf, or had that name “Grand Elf” bestowed upon him. Insofar as that goes alone, you can argue that things were fairly well-executed.

Now, you can argue that the producers for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have made some questionable choices here and there, but we would say that they made a correct one in slow-playing the reveal that Daniel Weyman is playing the iconic character. After all, we collectively tie him so much to the extraordinary performance of Sir Ian McKellen that it can be hard to imagine or accept another performer in that part. Yet, Weyman does a great job of imbuing The Stranger with his own personality and style; with that, this Gandalf is not just some facsimile of someone we’ve come to know and love from the Peter Jackson films.

With this identity now confirmed, we are left with so many more questions when it comes to how the show actually wants to use him from here on out. Of course, Gandalf is going to be essential for everything that is coming; it will just be up to the writers to fill in the diner details of how he acts and who he walks alongside.

Related – See more about the future of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

What did you think about the expected Gandalf reveal at the end of the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







