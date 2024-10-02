Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3: Renewal status

Given that the finale of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is right around the corner, why not discuss the future? Are we going to see a third season?

Well, before we dive too far into this piece, we should at least issue a reminder that a season 3 feels like it is either a sure thing or close to it. After all, producers have spoken openly about there being a five-season plan for their version of Middle-earth. Also, we tend to think there is already some internal planning going on for it.

Are there reservations? We know that there were some questions for a while about the show’s performance versus its enormous budget, but Amazon is saving money thanks to moving the series to the UK. Also, we tend to think they see Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as the sort of project that is going to have a long-term shelf life. The work of J.R.R. Tolkien is not going to be going anywhere soon, especially when it comes to its popularity all over the globe.

Now, provided that a third season of the series happens, when could you expect to see it? We know that this is one of those shows that can’t just be turned around immediately, mostly because of how long it takes to write, film, and then edit with all of its visual effects. The earliest we would expect to see it at this point is the summer of 2026, but there is a chance that it could be even later than that depending on the timeline.

As for what we want to see moving forward…

Honestly, this is not one of those things that needs to be all that complicated — the more that we can see all of these characters around each other, the better! Sometimes, everyone is split up a little too much.

Do you want to see a Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 happen?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







