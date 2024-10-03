Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 3 spoilers: Amelia’s opportunity

Next week on ABC, you’re going to have a chance to see Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 3, a story titled “I Can See Clearly Now.”

So, what lies ahead here? Well, for starters, this is going to be a chance to start to figure out Amelia’s next move, as that has been a little unclear for a while. The same goes for Ben, who we know has an opportunity now to try and make his presence felt in the medical field. This is a story that is about changes to a certain extent, but there is also some tension from the first two episodes that will be carried over here — especially when it comes to Meredith Grey.

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, go ahead and check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 3 synopsis below:

Simone and Lucas work to balance their relationship while competing to assist on an awake kidney transplant. Teddy offers Amelia a new opportunity, and Ben’s interview doesn’t go as planned. Meredith’s secret causes tension with Richard.

Now, we don’t think it is hard to understand why there would be tension between Meredith and Richard. After all, consider the incredibly long history that the two have! They’ve gone through so much and Richard has been a mentor at times at the hospital — but with Catherine, things have been incredibly messy and he has been put in a really difficult position between the two of them.

We’d love to sit here and say that the Catherine situation is going to be resolved soon, but how can we have confidence in that right now? The show is not exactly giving us much of a reason, especially since they love to milk stories that allow their main characters to have an opportunity to shine.

