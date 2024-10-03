Is Law & Order: Organized Crime new tonight on NBC, 10/3?

Is Law & Order: Organized Crime new tonight on NBC? If you are eager to get some more news on the show’s future tonight, we understand!

After all, remember first and foremost here that you are going to be seeing the other two shows in the franchise back tonight and over the past couple of years, SVU and the main Law & Order joined the Christopher Meloni series on the air. Unfortunately, things have changed now for one pretty simple reason: Organized Crime is now on Peacock. With that, there is no new episode on the air tonight, and nor will there be for a little while still.

At the time of this writing, nothing has been confirmed as of yet in regards to a season 5 premiere date, though we hope we learn something more in the next several weeks. After all, there is reason aplenty for the streaming service to start promoting the show further, including the simple fact that the other series are back and you want to remind people that the Elliot Stabler story has not been canceled.

While it is a bummer to not have the three Law & Order shows on the air at the same time anymore, there is at least one potential benefit here — at least from our vantage point. After all, you do leave open here the possibility that Organized Crime can now become so much more serialized and in the long-term, this could be of great benefit to it. The more than you can find a way to lean into this, the better since it will help this show stand out from the crowd. We know being a part of the franchise helps, but why not always go the extra mile here?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Law & Order: Organized Crime, including who has been promoted to series regular

Are you sad that Law & Order: Organized Crime is now done at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







