Slow Horses season 4 episode 6: An extended finale?

As many of you may be aware at this point, Slow Horses season 4 episode 6 is coming to Apple TV+ next week, and it serves as the big finale. “Hello Goodbye” is an opportunity to see some potential closure to the show’s stories this go-around, whether it be Frank Harkness, Westacres, or the truth about River Cartwright’s past.

So, is the series going to have a little more time than usual to tie up a lot of these loose ends? You’d certainly hope so, especially since the last couple of episodes have been a little bit on the shorter side.

Luckily, here is where we can present something worth celebrating. Per Apple TV+, it appears as though the Slow Horses finale is going to run about 52 minutes, which means that we should have time to see a lot of loose ends tied up. Could it also set up a season 5? That is possible, mostly because the Gary Oldman series has done that on so many different occasions in the past.

At the end of the day, though, we would argue that the most important thing here is simply that the show deliver what feels like an appropriate conclusion to the crazy story we’ve seen for the bulk of the past few weeks. Who is going to save River after his capture, if anyone? What is going to happy to Molly? There are so many different questions to wonder, and the bar is set high for this series after the sensational end to season 3. We know that this is a series where anything could happen, and characters could die at just about any point. The only person we’re confident that we are not going to lose here is Lamb — what would Slough House be without him?

