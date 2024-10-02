Slow Horses season 4 episode 6 (finale): Star on River crisis

As many of you many be aware at the moment, Slow Horses season 4 episode 6 is coming next week, and of course this is the finale. What can you expect to see throughout?

Well, first and foremost, we know that a lot of the story will be defined by a River Cartwright crisis. The character was captured at the end of episode 5, and this could lead to a crisis where Diana and Claude have to pool their MI5 resources to get him out. For Claude in particular, this situation may represent him being thrown straight into the first. At this point, we certainly do not get the sense that he is used to this sort of shady and/or difficult dealings.

Speaking to TV Insider, James Callis (who plays Claude) had the following to say about the situation at hand, and also how his character will try and handle the situation:

Claude always believes that he is doing the right thing, and one might say thus the world is destroyed by people with good intentions. And to be fair, looking at the picture, one can see why he does what he does—at least I think I can. But I suppose what it it’s like is, you’ve looked at Claude and he’s been mild-mannered and deferential to a degree and all of this stuff, and suddenly it’s like somebody accelerated down and has gone from naught to like 60 in three seconds. Like, oh f—, where did that come from? It’s like a flip.

There’s a lot of, especially at the beginning part of the fourth season, Claude being a bit like an ostrich. It’s like if I stick my head in the sand, then maybe this will just go away, and then whatever, and this stuff is not going away. So then it’s like, okay, well, I tried the ostrich [way] or hopefully this thing will just pan out or just disappear and now I’ve got to be a snake wrangler today, immediately I have to get this thing in the bag. So [it’s] learning on the job.

Ultimately, we just don’t think that Claude is the right person for the job; he’s much too bureaucratic in a way, whereas someone like Diana is more capable of really diving into the muck. Of course, she does not even realize at the moment how crazy things are right now; just consider what we saw what happened to Molly throughout episode 5…

