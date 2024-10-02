Virgin River season 6 premiere date: An October 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get a Virgin River season 6 premiere date between now and the end of October?

At this point, we certainly believe that we are in the midst of what can be firmly called decision time for the Netflix series. Sure, it is seemingly not coming back until 2025, but there could be some sort of announcement many months before then! The Alexandra Breckenridge – Martin Henderson series has been done with production for a good while now, and that does open the door for there to be a reveal at almost any point in the near future.

For the time being, though, we are still willing to wager that it is perhaps a little too early for a larger premiere date announcement. While it is possible that news comes out this month, we are preparing more instead for the possibility that something more is said in November or December; meanwhile, our ideal scenario is that we see the sixth season back in February or March, especially since this is one of those ideal shows to come out around Valentine’s Day.

As for what we know is coming in the next chapter of the show, Netflix has already released a few new details:

“Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s.”

Clearly, we are going to see a chapter of Virgin River that is largely romantic, with there also being a few twists and turns along the way. The one thing that we absolutely do know is that Mel and Jack deserve to be happy, especially after what they’d gone through in season 5.

