The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2: Carol answers ahead?

Given that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 carries with it the subtitle “The Book of Carol,” of course we are poised to learn more about her. That includes answers on a handful of different mysteries all about the totality of her journey so far.

What is the biggest one to us? Well, to us, it is very-much tied to why she is seeking out Norman Reedus’ character in the first place. Obviously, this is someone who missed her friend greatly, but there is also something more going on here — and absolutely, that is not just something that we can ignore as the story progresses more and more.

Speaking to TVLine, Melissa McBride notes that moving forward, “we’ll understand exactly what she said that blipped out in that call and come to understand what she was trying to convey. It’s actually a large part of the story and is part of the reason for Carol seeking Daryl out.”

We don’t necessarily think that answers on this are going to be coming in the immediate future; however, we do tend to think that we’re going to hear more about it by the time we get to the end of the season. That is, of course, provided that reunion between Daryl and Carol happens within the relatively near future. We’re hoping that it it is obviously — would the show be anywhere near as exciting if we are left waiting for some time in order to see that? Let’s just say that we’ve got some questions on it…

For now, the goal for these two has to be survival, and that for Carol may be even trickier given that she’s currently in the midst of a flight across the Atlantic…

