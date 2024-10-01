The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2: EP talks Carol’s move

We do tend to think there is one especially huge moment from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 worth discussing — and interestingly, it is not an action sequence. Meanwhile, it is also not something that directly involves any zombies at all.

Instead, we are talking here about Carol making the decision to openly lie to Ash about her daughter Sophia still being alive, mostly as a way to ensure that she has transit over to France. Could she have said that she was tracking down Daryl? Absolutely, but she may have known on some level that this would be less effective as a way to appeal to him emotionally as a parent. It is a controversial move, especially since Ash would be devastated if he ever learns the truth. Yet, it is what Carol decides to do in the moment, and now, the story moves forward.

If you want to get more into Carol’s mindset, why not turn to Greg Nicotero? Speaking to ComicBook.com, the director and executive producer goes through the character’s history to explain why she did what she did:

“There’s a lot of things that Carol sets into motion that she really doesn’t think too much about the consequences. She just does it … And then [season 5 episode] ‘No Sanctuary,’ of course, that’s her only option. Her only option is to raid [Terminus] and blow up the propane tanks and get her friends out. What we’ve always seen about Carol is that she’s been efficient. She knows exactly what she needs to do to save her friends and to protect people.

“She’s got a lot bigger path ahead of her, because now she has to figure out how to get to Europe. And the fact that she evokes Sophia in the lie to Ash to convince him to fly her over there, I think that’s one of the most interesting moments in the episode. Because you realize that the level of desperation that Carol is willing to go to, and the fact that she herself is partially reopening those wounds.”

Of course, we do think that internally, Carol regrets this as a parent who has gone through the grieving process, and there could be a time she comes clean. However, that almost certainly will not be until she finds Daryl. One way or another, she knows how important it is to track him down.

What do you think is going to come out of Carol’s lie on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

