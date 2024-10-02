The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: Oct. 2024 update

With us now moving into October 2024, is there a chance that more news is coming on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 at Hulu? We know that production is already underway, and that at least offers some encouragement that additional news will be coming before too long. Really, it is just a matter of when.

So will a premiere date be revealed before the month is over? We have actually reached the point in this process where it is possible. However, at the same time that does not mean it is going to happen, and it may still be a little bit too early.

As a matter of fact, if we were to look into our hypothetical crystal ball here for a moment, we would say that the odds of there being a premiere-date announcement are (at least for now) pretty darn low. Hulu has noted that the plan is to release the remainder of the Elisabeth Moss series in the spring and if that is the case, we tend to think that a reveal is going to come either at the end of fall or in January. One way or another, there is sure to be some sort of major campaign all around it — complete with teasers, trailers, and a whole lot more.

One thing that we would say to watch out for on some level entering this month is news on The Testaments, and for one simple reason: This is the follow-up series and with it being in development for so long, it at least makes some sense for the powers-that-be to start speaking on it — even if there are no real plans to confirm specific cast members for the time being.

