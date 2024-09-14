The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: Sept. 2024 update

With us now near the midway point of September, can we bank of big news for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 coming? Or, have we already received all of it we could possibly hope for at this point?

There are a handful of different ways that we can look at this right now, but we suppose it is best to start off here with the following: The Elisabeth Moss series is actually filming! Earlier this month, that was confirmed by Hulu, with the implication being that it will be ready to air at some point this spring. A number of cast members are currently in Toronto, working to make the next chapter of the story happen.

So, does all of this mean that Hulu is actually going to narrow down the release date further? That would be wonderful … but it’s also unfortunately not going to happen. There is unfortunately no real reason for a larger announcement at this point, mostly because we have already learned more or less everything that we need to about the show and also its future for now. They will likely say something more either at the end of the year or in January.

For now, just remember that season 6 is going to be the final one for Elisabeth Moss and the entirety of the cast; beyond just that, there is a follow-up series in the works in The Testaments. It just seems that, at least for the time being, there is not some extreme amount of pressure to share more news about what that is going to look like, or when exactly it is going to premiere. A certain amount of patience is required.

