The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date narrowed down

Today, we finally have some official news that The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 — production is taking place now in Toronto!

Without a doubt, it has been an extremely long wait to get the series back for more. The industry strikes of last year was a big factor here, as was the real-life pregnancy of star Elisabeth Moss. The next several months are going to be spent with everyone getting back to work to produce some of the best drama that she possibly can.

For now, the plan appears to be to bring the final season back at some point in the spring, at least according to Hulu. (Things can always change, but we want the show back as soon as possible.)

As for the specific story ahead here, remember that the end of this past season, we saw June take off with Hawaii as her final destination. It also seems as though Serena will be heading there as well, so what does that road ahead look like? We have a hard time thinking that with these two in particular, the past will just be forgotten — there is a road that they will have to take.

Not only is the fate of America and Gilead still to be determined, but the same goes for Canada as they become more and more influenced by what is happening in Gilead. This final season could be bleak, dramatic, and of course chaotic — we tend to think that a lot of loose ends are going to be tied up. However, at the same time we believe that there is going to be some sort of setup for The Testaments, given that this is going to be the follow-up series.

