FROM season 3 episode 3: What’s wrong with Fatima’s baby?

As we get ourselves prepared for FROM season 3 episode 3, it feels like there are a lot of things to wonder about all across the board. Take, for starters, what is actually happening when it comes to Fatima’s baby on the show.

What do we know so far? Well, we know that it is causing her some serious health issues but then, everything escalated when we saw her devouring rotten food, almost as though it was the only thing that tasted normal to her.

So, what exactly is going on here? As you would imagine the issue is complicated, but there are at least a few different theories that make some measure of sense. A big one is that there is something about the unborn child of her and Ellis that feeds on decay — because it is of this place, they have a unique way to sustain themselves. You could also view this dietary habit as a sign that they are inherently rotten themselves, but we don’t like the idea of there being yet another “evil baby” on the show like this.

One other thing to consider here is rather simple: This is more about the town than the baby itself. Basically, we know that this is a town that seems to bring a lot of worst fears to live, and we know that for Fatima or almost any other person in her position, the worst fear would be almost certainly her losing the baby or something happening to it. Is the show going to be on a downward spiral relating to it over the next several weeks? Let’s just say that it is very much, at least for now, something to consider.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

